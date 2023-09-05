Tour of Britain races through East Yorkshire
Some of the world's top cyclists are racing their way through East Yorkshire as part of the Tour of Britain.
Crowds lined the streets of Goole as more than 100 riders set off on the 96-mile (154km) third stage at 11:30 BST.
The peloton will pass through Howden, Market Weighton, Driffield, Bridlington and Hornsea before finishing in Beverley at about 15:30.
According to the Tour of Britain website, the stage is "one for the sprinters".
Before the race began, spectators in Goole were kept entertained by stilt walkers and other street performers.
The eight-day race started in Manchester on 3 September and is due to end in South Wales on 10 September, after covering 790 miles (1,270 km) around the UK.
