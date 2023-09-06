East Yorkshire man fined £250 for dumping fast food bag from car
- Published
A man has been fined £250 after being caught on CCTV dumping a McDonalds takeaway bag from his car.
Ellis Anthony Gibbs, 19, was filmed dropping the rubbish in a leisure centre car park near Hull in September 2022 before driving off.
He was issued a court summons after not responding to attempts to interview him, East Riding Council said.
Appearing before magistrates on 16 August, Gibbs, of The Avenue, Anlaby, pleaded guilty to littering.
He was fined £107 and was ordered to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £43 following the incident in Haltemprice.
Carl Skelton, from East Riding Council, said: "Dumped waste like fast food bags is a problem everywhere.
"People can easily use a bin nearby or take their rubbish home. There's no excuse.
"We'll take action against all littering cases when we can."
People littering can face a £150 fixed penalty or a maximum £2,500 fine if the case is taken to court.
