Immingham Dogs Home hails 'amazing' response to TV appeal
A dogs' rescue centre says it has had an "amazing" response after warning it could not take in any more animals.
Immingham Dogs Home said six of its dogs had been adopted since it was featured on BBC Look North last week.
Owner Kelly Magee said that the cost of living crisis meant more people were abandoning dogs, leaving the home full.
After the dogs' plight was broadcast, a number of people have come forward to provide a home. Ms Kelly said the response had been "quite emotional".
One potential new owner is making a 400-mile round trip from the south of England to North Lincolnshire to pick up two-year-old sheepdog Mortimer, who has been at the home for more than two years.
Ms Kelly said despite the adoptions, the home was still full.
"It's an ongoing circle," she said.
"Basically there's so many dogs out there waiting to come in, as soon as one goes the next one is there ready to take its place."
The centre said it was getting around five calls a day from owners who could no longer look after their dogs, with the 37 kennels on the site full.
It was also seeing a rise in costs, such as food and vet fees.
Gary Cain, who adopted Mollie, who had been at the centre for four years, said people should visit their local rescue centre if they were looking for a puppy.
"Obviously a lot of people will go out and buy a pedigree or go out and buy a puppy," he said.
"But there's thousands in rescue centres just like this one.
"There's thousands of dogs that need a home."
