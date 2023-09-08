Hull scheme to turn pub into NHS housing refused
- Published
Proposals to turn a popular pub in Hull into shared housing for NHS staff has been turned down by council planners.
Developer Kingston Apartments wanted to turn The New Clarence, in Charles Street, into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).
The scheme would have seen 29 bedrooms created in the former pub, which closed in June, after it was sold by Admiral Taverns.
Developers had said they believed the HMO was the "only viable option".
However, Hull City Council refused the plan by six votes to five.
A council planning committee heard the building had fallen into disrepair since its closure, with its ceiling leaking and pub equipment removed.
'No life left'
Representatives from Kingston Apartments and prospective landlord MCR Lettings, said they had no intention of selling the building, which they claimed a string of owners had failed to make into a going concern.
But former landlord Ian Ibbetson said he had a long term plan to keep the pub going while past patrons spoke of their love for the venue.
He said: "The applicant has said that the pub is no longer viable, but I think with a long term business plan it could be."
Danny Argent, of Kingston Apartments, said: "It's in our interests to look very hard at how we can revive pubs before converting them into housing, but some simply have no life left."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.