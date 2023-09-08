Hull driver berates man he ran over on zebra crossing
- Published
A driver ran over then berated a man using a zebra crossing in Hull, police have said.
The 22-year-old victim was crossing the A1166 Hessle Road on 18 July when he was hit by a car, with the vehicle then driven over his leg, Humberside Police said.
The driver, thought to be a man, got out of the car, verbally abused the victim and drove off without helping.
Humberside Police said the victim suffered a "severe sprain to his leg".
It happened at about 15:15 BST between the Lidl and Asda supermarkets on the road.
Police described it as a "traumatic experience" for the victim and urged those with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force using the non-emergency 101 number.
