Hull driver berates man he ran over on zebra crossing

Hessle Road in HullGoogle
The 22-year-old man was hit while crossing the A1166 Hessle Road in Hull in July, police say

A driver ran over then berated a man using a zebra crossing in Hull, police have said.

The 22-year-old victim was crossing the A1166 Hessle Road on 18 July when he was hit by a car, with the vehicle then driven over his leg, Humberside Police said.

The driver, thought to be a man, got out of the car, verbally abused the victim and drove off without helping.

Humberside Police said the victim suffered a "severe sprain to his leg".

It happened at about 15:15 BST between the Lidl and Asda supermarkets on the road.

Police described it as a "traumatic experience" for the victim and urged those with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force using the non-emergency 101 number.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.