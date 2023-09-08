Radio Humberside Make a Difference awards celebrate community heroes
A six-year-old boy who was born with only half a heart was among the winners of BBC Radio Humberside's Make a Difference awards.
Reggie, from Grimsby, won in one of eight categories which included carers, volunteers, good neighbours and fundraisers.
The winners were chosen from 32 finalists who attended an event at the Grimsby Town Hall earlier.
BBC Make a Difference was set up during Covid to help people in need.
Reggie won in the bravery category, his mother Michelle said it was during her pregnancy they discovered he only had half a heart.
Since his birth he has had numerous surgeries, most recently in March, and said he had been "so brave" through all of it.
"Unfortunately Reggie suffered multiple mini strokes [during his last surgery], that affected everything," Michelle said.
"He's had to learn to walk, talk, eat, everything from scratch.
"To look at him you wouldn't think there was anything wrong with him, I am just so proud of him."
The Carer Award recognised Annette Hughes' four decades of work at Holly House residential home in Burringham.
"We are only a small little home and we are just like a happy family with a homely atmosphere," she said.
She said her award was for "everybody" at the home not just herself.
The Volunteer Award went to Adrian Ellis, from Barton.
He launched GEO (Get Emotions Out), a military support group, after his veteran 24-year-old son George took his own life in 2021.
"When I lost George I said if we could save one life it would be great, five is actually tremendous.
"I do believe mental health, suicide prevention needs to be talked about."
GEO have been holding weekly sessions in Hull, Barton, and Scunthorpe for military men, serving or retired, to talk to people in a similar situation.
Hull Sisters, set up in 2012, aims to support black and ethnic minority women and received the Community Group Award.
Founder Sonia Jalal said: "It is the only women only organisation run by black and ethnic minority women for black and ethnic minority women.
"When they come here and start their sessions they boost up their confidence and feel great."
Encouraging people to borrow or donate things rather than buy new items, which are rarely used, is the primary aim of Hull Library of Stuff and it won them the Green Award.
Founder Alan Dalgrains said they have 2,000 people signed up.
"It is amazing how many people want to strip wallpaper but don't want to spend £35 on a wallpaper stripper.
"If you think about the hundreds of things sat in garages doing nothing, you've all got access to one big garage and you can just come and borrow it when you want."
The Fundraiser Award was given to 10-year-old Jax.
He has been battling a chronic bowel condition since birth and most recently had stoma surgery.
He has raised thousands since 2020 for A Bear Named Buttony, which donates stoma bears to children across the UK.
"They help the children get through their stoma operations," Jax said.
He said he felt "really proud" to have won.
Everybody needs a good neighbour and the Great Neighbour Award went to Caz White, from Grimsby.
Who said she was "overwhelmed" with the award.
She provides the homeless with hot meals and drinks every night and cooks about 15 meals a day using her own money.
Caz has also collected over 500,000 crisp packets to make sleeping bag covers and blankets, which are donated to homeless charities.
"I just love meeting new people, I saw an issue in in Grimsby and thought 'I need to change this'".
The Together Award went to Jan Boyd who created EMS in 2009.
The charity is based in east Hull and aims to alleviate food and fuel poverty.
Ms Boyd said: "We have affordable food shops, we cook ready meals and distribute them to community fridges.
"We do cooker on a budget sessions, we offer energy support and advice."
