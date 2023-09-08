Scunthorpe park and gardens renamed to honour late Queen
A new park and gardens in Scunthorpe have been renamed after the late Queen on the first anniversary of her death.
The space in Church Square is to be known as the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Gardens.
North Lincolnshire Council said it was a lasting tribute to the late monarch's "exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to her people".
Elizabeth II died aged 96 on 8 September 2022, months after she marked 70 years on the throne.
A plaque bearing the new name was unveiled at an event with Scunthorpe MP Holly Mumby-Croft among the dignitaries.
Council Leader Rob Waltham said: "It is fitting it is happening in one of the area's newest developments, the tranquil setting of the urban park, showing that while we respect the past, we are also looking forward to a bright future.
"I hope everyone who comes to the Queen Elizabeth Gardens, whether to enjoy one of the many events taking place here, to visit 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, or just for a relaxing stroll, takes a moment of quiet contemplation and gratitude for the late Queen's unwavering service."
A sculpture had been commissioned for the park, which would be installed at a later date, the council said.
An artist would also be appointed to create a mural in the £1m recently refurbished park, it added.
