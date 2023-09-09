Grimsby Town: Extra rail patrols for Bradford City game
Grimsby Town fans travelling by rail to Bradford on Saturday have been told antisocial behaviour will draw "robust action" following disorder last month.
British Transport Police will deploy extra officers in railway stations for the League Two fixture.
Some patrols would be covert, the force said.
It follows "drunken and abusive behaviour" on a train bringing fans home from the club's 3-2 defeat at Notts County on 12 August.
Sgt Bob Smith said: "We know many football fans simply want to travel home safely after enjoying their team play but a small minority insist on making the journey uncomfortable for everyone else.
"We will be stepping up patrols to deter any repeat of the recent disorder and to reassure passengers that we will be ready to step in and swiftly deal with anyone who behaves in an anti-social manner."Investigations into the Nottingham incident continue.
