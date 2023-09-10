Cleethorpes beach bench rebuilt after arson attack

The bench at Buck Beck Beach in Cleethorpes has been rebuilt by the community
By Natalie Bell and Kevin Shoesmith
BBC News

A bench burnt to a cinder in an arson attack has been restored thanks to a coastal community.

Firefighters were unable to save the popular rest stop, built over many years using driftwood, at Buck Beck Beach, in Cleethorpes, in May.

Since then, the community has been helping rebuild the bench, complete with colourful flags and plaques.

Founder Nick Albion said of the bench: "It means so many things to so many different people."

The spot holds many precious memories for people, says founder Nick Albion
Many people choose to leave plaques at the rest stop

Mr Albion explained many use the bench as a shrine to lost loved ones, with marriage proposals also having been made at the spot.

To celebrate the beach's resurrection from the ashes - aptly-named Operation Phoenix - sculptor Zoe Baker designed a plaque.

She said: "I read in the news that it had been burnt down. I was really saddened by it because I'm from Cleethorpes, we're all Cleethorpes - Cleethorpes means a lot to us."

Seeing the bench back in place, overlooking the sea, Ms Baker said: "It's incredible. It's made me a bit speechless."

Finishing touches being made to the Buck Beck Beach bench

