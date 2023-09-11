Hull street assault: Man suffers life-threatening injuries
- Published
A man has been left with a life-threatening head injury after he was assaulted in Hull.
Humberside Police said the assault took place on Anlaby Road, opposite GW Horners pub, at about 18:15 BST on Saturday.
The injured man is being treated in hospital.
A suspect fled the scene, but a 40-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody, police said.
A spokesperson for the force said the arrest followed "extensive inquiries".
They added: "We are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from around the time the incident took place to come forward."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.