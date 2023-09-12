Teenage cyclist dies after collision with bus in Grimsby
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a bus while cycling in Grimsby.
The teenager had been on a bicycle on Laceby Road, near to the junction with Norwich Avenue, at about 08:55 BST on Monday when the collision happened, police said.
He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, Humberside Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said the boy's family had been informed and were "being supported by officers at this extremely sad time".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.