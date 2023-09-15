Walkers' 51-mile trek in memory of 'exceptional man' Keith Wood
- Published
Family and friends of a man who died suddenly on Christmas Day are walking between two Yorkshire landmarks to buy defibrillators in his memory.
Retired teacher Keith Wood, 68, died as a result of heart-related problems.
Daughter Katy Wood, 38, said the machines they hoped to buy "could save one of his friends, or a member of the community he truly loved."
Fundraisers set off at dawn on Friday on the 51-mile (82km) Minster Way, from York Minster to Beverley Minster.
Money raised from the three-day hike will buy two defibrillators, which will be installed at the Angel and Lord Nelson pubs in Beverley, where Mr Wood was a popular patron.
Miss Wood, who will be joined on the walk by her brother Mark, said: "Losing dad is absolutely devastating and he is missed beyond measure.
"He was an exceptional man with a kind heart, and he always had time for everyone he met.
"Dad loved walking, he was an avid historian and he loved York and Beverley, so walking the Minster Way is a fitting tribute to him and something he would have enjoyed taking part in."
'Inspiring'
During a 35-year career, Mr Wood taught at the former Sydney Smith School in Anlaby and Kingston School, which became Pickering High School, in Hull.
He taught several subjects, but was mainly known for community education, "inspiring so many students over the years," his daughter said.
Miss Wood wished to make clear that a defibrillator could not have saved her father, but said the fruit of the fundraising efforts might one day help save a life.
She added: "This wouldn't be happening without the kindness, generosity and enthusiasm of a lot of people who all loved dad."
Any money left over after buying the defibrillators will be split between the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation and Pancreatic Cancer UK, Miss Wood said.
Mr Wood's widow Teresa is part of the support crew.
Stuart Hall, who is also organising the walk alongside Miss Wood, described her father as "a great friend who is sadly missed", adding the trek was "a really special way to remember him."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.