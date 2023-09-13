Amazon's new North Ferriby centre to create up to 2,000 jobs
Up to 2,000 jobs will be created at a new Amazon distribution centre to be built in East Yorkshire, the online retail giant has said.
Building work on the facility at Melton West Business Park, near North Ferriby, is due to start in 2024.
Plans for the building were approved in December 2021, despite more than 1,300 objections.
The centre will be built next to the company's existing delivery station, off Brickyard Lane.
An Amazon spokesperson said the site would feature modern robotics to "improve delivery processes, increase operational efficiency and safety".
"We're excited about the development and look forward to sharing more details in the future," they added.
Dominic Gibbons, managing director of Wykeland Group, which owns the business park, said the sale of the site to Amazon was concluded 18 months ago.
He said: "The development will now be delivered, bringing very significant economic benefits to the region."The Amazon retail fulfilment centre will be the latest in a series of major developments at Melton West and underlines the significance of the business park as a driver of economic growth."
