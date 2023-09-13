Cyclist, 16, killed in Grimsby bus collision is named
- Published
A 16-year-old cyclist who died after being struck by a bus in Grimsby has been named by police.
Rhys Shepherd died at the scene of the crash on Laceby Road, near the junction with Norwich Avenue, at about 08:55 BST on Monday, officers said.
The teenager's family has paid tribute to him, saying he was "loved by many".
Humberside Police has asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage that may help with officers' inquiries, to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.