Cleethorpes: Designs for 'landmark public building' released
- Published
Artist's impressions of a "new landmark public building" in the centre of Cleethorpes have been released.
The three-storey site on the corner of Sea Road in the seaside town replaces the former Waves bar and will feature public amenities and changing rooms.
It will also have spaces available for retail and hospitality, North East Lincolnshire Council said.
The project is part of a major transformation of the town's seafront, it added.
The overall improvement project in the town has received more than £18m from the government's Levelling Up Fund, with the neighbouring Pier Gardens and Market Place also part of the scheme.
Councillor Hayden Dawkins, council portfolio holder for culture, heritage and visitor economy, said: "Cleethorpes has a wealth of assets that can enable it to be at the forefront of regeneration.
"The Sea Road building will help to develop the council's ambition of a year-round visitor economy and its appeal as a distinctive landmark will draw visitors seeking a place to meet and socialise."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.