Hull teacher who viewed indecent child images banned
- Published
A teacher convicted of downloading indecent images of children via Snapchat has been banned from the profession.
Adam Jones, 30, worked at Malet Lambert School in Hull before he was arrested in February 2021.
He was convicted of two counts of making indecent photographs of children and given a community order, according to the Teaching Regulation Agency.
Following a misconduct hearing he was banned from teaching indefinitely.
Following his arrest by Humberside Police he admitted to officers that he was "sexually interested in females aged 13 years and upwards," according to the misconduct report.
In an interview with the school, he said he had been viewing indecent images of children online since April 2020 and "stated that in his view, his actions were completely separate to work," the report added.
Jones admitted accessing child pornography on Snapchat and was sentenced at Hull Magistrates' Court on 17 November 2021.
He was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity and placed on the sex offenders' register for five years.
The misconduct panel noted that he was not jailed and that "the offence was at the less serious end of the possible spectrum".
But the hearing concluded that his conduct "fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".
He was banned from teaching in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England indefinitely and will not be entitled to apply for his ability to teach to be restored.