Cleethorpes cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
- Published
A cyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Cleethorpes, police have said.
The crash happened at about 20:40 BST on Wednesday at the junction of Grimsby Road and Warneford Road.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident, which involved a black Audi S3, according to Humberside Police.
Anyone who saw what happened has been asked to get in touch with police.
Officers also asked drivers with dashcam footage from the scene at around the time of the crash to contact them.
