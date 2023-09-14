Holderness Academy pupil put in isolation over wrong skirt brand
- Published
A mother said she was "disgusted" after an East Yorkshire secondary school put her 14-year-old daughter into isolation for wearing the wrong brand of skirt.
Becky Richards said her daughter, Toni-Leigh, had been lined up with other pupils at Holderness Academy and had her waistband inspected by staff.
The school has a policy that skirts must be bought from an official supplier at a cost of £18.
An academy spokesperson said uniform policy had been made clear to parents.
Ms Richards said the skirt which was bought from a supermarket for £8 was "identical to the one from the school uniform shop".
"There are some people who just can't afford it," she said.
"There's no difference other than the tag in the waistband."
Ms Richards' daughter said she was left feeling self-conscious at the inspection process which took place at the school in Preston, near Hedon.
"We had to lift our top so the waistband was visible," said Toni-Leigh
"It was horrible because the other people started making fun of me saying I could not afford one."
Ms Richards said she had now taken her daughter out of the school.
In a statement, Holderness Academy said: "It is normal practice that uniform infringements are identified at the start of the school day, with members of the senior leadership team, tutors and pastoral staff supporting this process.
"Students line up in year areas and messages are shared for the day ahead, with students then entering the building for a calm start to the day.
"This process usually takes five minutes and has been standard practice for a number of years, without any concerns being raised by parents."
The school added that it provided financial support to parents to help with uniform costs and supported a local charity which provided second-hand uniforms at a discount.
A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: "We have been absolutely clear that uniform should be affordable and costs for parents should be kept down by enabling them to choose high street and unbranded options.
"Our statutory guidance is that cost and value for money for parents should be the most important consideration by schools when deciding how to source uniform and we expect schools to follow this."
