Truckers' rest area improvements welcomed by MPs
- Published
MPs have welcomed a government cash injection for better facilities to make life more comfortable for lorry drivers visiting northern Lincolnshire.
Grimsby, Immingham and Scunthorpe are among 39 roadside areas in England receiving funding from an £8m pot.
It will fund improved food areas and parking, as well as better toilets for the growing number of female drivers.
MP for Great Grimsby Lia Nici said the cash would help the country to "properly look after HGV drivers".
Cleethorpes MP Martin Vickers said: "It's vitally important we provide better facilities and more secure parking."
A further £11m is being invested from the haulage industry to "significantly upgrade truck stops for lorry drivers", the Department for Transport said.
It is hoped the funding will boost recruitment and retention of lorry drivers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Grimsby Truck Stop and Wash, on the South Humberside Industrial Estate, will receive £160,000 for improved washing facilities and a cafe, while capacity is due to increase from 30 lorries to 41.
Scunthorpe Truck Stop, run by Blaxiom Ltd, has been awarded £187,000 for security improvements.
Immingham Lorry Park has received an unspecified amount for security, while Esso Toll Bar petrol station, in New Waltham, has been awarded cash for improvements to parking.
Ms Nici said Northern Lincolnshire relied on "massive logistics services" for businesses and suppliers and it was vital to ensure there were proper facilities for drivers.
The Conservative MP added she planned to visit Grimsby Truck Stop and Wash to find out more about the improvement plans.
Hauliers are required to take mandatory breaks and rest periods.
Scunthorpe MP Holly Mumby-Croft said: "The haulage sector is so important to our economy, transporting the goods we all rely on across the country, and being a lorry driver is an important job which is vital to our economy.
"The shifts are long, you spend a lot of time away from family. It's right that we should take the steps we can take to help by making sure our drivers have top-notch facilities.
"Improving the welfare and security of lorry drivers is great news for our area and I'm delighted that the Government have given us this support."
Mr Vickers added: "It's good news, we need to look after the welfare of our drivers. It's important to note there are now more women HGV drivers."
