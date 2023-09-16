Woman killed after road collision near Humber Bridge
A woman has died in a crash on the A63 near the Humber Bridge in Hull.
A section of the road has been closed in both directions after the collision, which happened at about 20:35 BST on Friday.
The closure, from the North Ferriby and Hessle Junction to the Livingstone Road and Hessle junction, will remain for "some considerable time", police said.
The force said Livingstone Road was still open for those accessing houses, businesses and Hessle foreshore.
Diversion routes are in place as officers carry out investigations.
