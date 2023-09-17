Police hit with bricks after trouble at Grimsby vigil
- Published
Police were pelted with bricks and wood during a disturbance which broke out after a vigil was held for a teenager killed in a crash.
Officers came under attack on Friday night after a group of people refused to leave Duke of York Gardens in Grimsby where the vigil was being held.
Police had been called there after reports that people were acting disorderly and setting items on fire.
Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
The vigil was being held for a 16-year-old boy who was killed after a collision with a bus while he was cycling on Monday.
David Marshall, Humberside Police's deputy chief constable, said "a small minority of people were intent" on remaining in the area "to cause disruption to a local community which was still grieving the loss of a friend and a loved one."
He added: "Despite repeated directions from officers to leave the area, the minority did not, and then directed their harm towards our officers throwing items including bricks and wood."
The officer said they would not "allow the actions of a few to taint the support and respect demonstrated by the majority of people who came together".
Deputy Ch Con Marshall said there would be increased patrols in and around Duke of York Gardens and that the force would "work tirelessly to identify all those in involved".
