Hull City Council could fine motorists for driving offences
A council is to consider implementing new rules that would allow the authority to fine drivers for offences other than parking violations.
Hull City Council's cabinet is to vote on proposals that would allow it to enforce "moving traffic offences".
These include driving through a no entry sign, driving the wrong way down a one-way street, stopping in a yellow box junction and driving in bus lanes.
Driving offences are currently only enforceable by police.
The government announced last year it would give local authorities outside London the powers to enforce the breaches for the first time.
If approved by cabinet, Hull City Council said it would submit an application to the Department for Transport (DfT) to request the powers.
Initially, the authority said it planned to enforce the rules for breaches in the yellow boxes around Hull Paragon Interchange.
'Strong support'
In the first six months of operation, offenders would be issued with a warning penalty charge notice (PCN).
Any further violations would result in a £70 PCN, the authority said.
According to the council, 60% of 331 respondents to a public consultation supported the measures being introduced at the location.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for transportation, roads, and highways said: "The implementation of these powers could help in many ways, such as tackling congestion and helping traffic flow, improving road safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and shortening journey times for public transport.
"The results of the consultation clearly show that residents strongly support the council enforcing the yellow box at the junction of Ferensway and Brook Street, and on this basis, I fully support the decision to now apply for the relevant enforcement powers."
The cabinet is due to vote on the proposals at a meeting on 25 September.
What are moving traffic offences?
- Incorrectly driving into a bus lane
- Stopping in a yellow box junction
- Banned right or left turns
- Illegal U-turns
- Going the wrong way in a one-way street
- Ignoring a Traffic Regulation Order
