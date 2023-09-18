Northern Lincolnshire social housing providers consider merger
Two of northern Lincolnshire's largest social housing providers are considering a merger.
Scunthorpe-based Ongo Homes and Grimsby-based Lincolnshire Housing Partnership Ltd (LHP) said the move would benefit tenants.
Officials said the proposed merger was in its early stages, with a consultation due to take place from October.
A decision would be made later this year or early next year, they added.
Ongo's chief executive Steve Hepworth said: "The merger is still in the early stages, and we will share more information in the coming months.
"We believe that the merger would be beneficial for our tenants and customers, as it would allow us to provide even better services and a brighter future for our communities.
"We are committed to keeping our tenants and customers informed about the merger and to answering any questions or concerns that they may have."
LHP said any updates regarding the merger would be posted on its website.
"We are committed to keeping our tenants and customers informed about the merger and will be seeking their views shortly," a spokesperson said.
Government data from last year showed Ongo Homes owned just under 10,000 homes or 85%, of North Lincolnshire's social housing stock, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
LHP owned 72.6% of North East Lincolnshire's total housing stock of 9,815 homes.
