Hull Seahawks investigates allegations of racist abuse during game
Allegations of racist abuse during an ice hockey game at Hull's Ice Arena are being investigated, a club has said.
According to reports, racist comments and monkey noises were heard being made in the crowd during Sunday's Hull Seahawks versus Telford Tigers match.
In a statement, Hull Seahawks said it was aware of the reports, adding that "racism or discrimination of any kind" would not be tolerated.
Seahawks boss Joe Lamplough said such behaviour would lead to a ban.
Mr Lamplough, the club's managing director, added: "We as a club do not condone any racism or discrimination of any kind, [and] failing to comply with this within the rink will not be tolerated."
A spokesperson for the council-owned firm which runs Ice Arena added: "Hull Culture and Leisure is committed to working with Hull Seahawks to support their investigation into this occurrence and confirm we will not tolerate racism or discriminatory behaviour."
The match itself ended with the Hull Seahawks, who play in the National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) National Division, losing 3-2 to the Tigers after penalty shots.
