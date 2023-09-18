Mark Jones: Tributes to Hull council director who led city's regeneration
Tributes have been paid to a former Hull City Council director credited with helping bring Siemens to the city.
Mark Jones, who had worked for the authority since 1996, died after a short illness, the council said.
In a statement the council's chief executive, Matt Jukes, said "many, many projects, investments and jobs only happened because of his hard work".
Mr Jones, the council's director of regeneration, was awarded an MBE in 2016 for his services to the city.
Engineering giant Siemens signed a deal to build a new wind turbine factory in the city in 2014, with the first turbine blades rolling off the production line in 2016.
Paying tribute to Mr Jones, Mr Jukes said: "Mark's passing is a huge loss to our organisation and a very personal one to many of us.
"From a personal perspective, I worked closely with Mark for over 20 years, most notably on the 'Green Port Hull' scheme, which led to the development of Hull's wind turbine blade factory. Without Mark, this would not have happened.
"I could list many, many projects, investments and jobs created in Hull that only happened because of his hard work, and they all stand as testament to his ingenuity, expertise and commitment to Hull. Many people refer to him as "Mr Hull", and I think that is what he was."
Mike Ross, leader of Hull City Council, described Mr Jones as "ever present" and said his impact on the city would be "felt for years to come".
Daren Hale, leader of the Labour Group on Hull City Council, said Mr Jones was a council officer with "humanity, integrity and vision".
MP Karl Turner posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to say without Mr Jones the Siemens deal "would never have happened, " adding that "everything he did was for the betterment of Hull".
