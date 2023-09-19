Woman sexually assaulted in Hull city centre
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Hull city centre.
Officers said the woman was walking through the city at about 03:00 BST on Tuesday when she was approached by a man who spoke to her briefly before attacking her on Paragon Street.
The man was described as being about 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall, with dark hair, a beard and wearing round gold glasses.
He was also wearing a white top and beige trousers, Humberside Police said.
Det Insp Mark Skelton said he understood the attack would be of "extreme concern" to people in the city and officers were treating it is a priority.
"We have teams carrying out numerous lines of investigation, including reviewing CCTV from the area and forensic inquiries," he said.
He urged anyone with any information, or anybody who was in the area at the time, to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.