New Waltham residents in tears over homes plan - parish council chair
- Published
Villagers opposing a proposed 250-home development were left in tears at a recent meeting due to the strength of feeling, a parish council chair said.
Cyden Homes plans to develop land off the A16 Louth Road at New Waltham in North East Lincolnshire.
Objections to the scheme from local residents include its impact on infrastructure and concerns about how it will affect wildlife.
Cyden Homes has been approached to comment.
Two parish council meetings have been held on consecutive Thursdays, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, with the second added due to the number of residents wanting to speak.
The 250 homes would be across a 16 hectare (39.5 acre) field to the south of Maple Grove, with a single point of access via the A16.
'Very emotional'
An application document said "high quality enhanced housing can be delivered immediately", adding it would support the local economy.
Discussing the first Waltham Parish Council meeting about the application, parish council chair Dinsdale Shaw said: "There was a lot of anger, frustration, and it was very emotional."
Some speakers were shaking and in tears, he said, reflecting how "close to their hearts" it was.
He continued: "We feel the village and next door have had so many developments of large sizes that the infrastructure cannot work now."
In application documents, the developers state biodiversity will be enhanced by the creation of ponds and small tree copses.
Fifty homes would be affordable housing, it states, with the developer also indicating a willingness to contribute about £1.2m as cash for local schools.
