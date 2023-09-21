Ian Staves was strangled by six men over drugs, court told
A man was strangled to death in a violent attack by six men who planned to steal his drugs, a jury has heard.
Ian Staves, 44, was found dead at his home in Cherry Lane, Wootton, North Lincolnshire, on 12 September 2022.
Hull Crown Court was told he was a drug user who was being investigated by police after half a kilogram of cocaine and a cannabis grow were found during a raid of his house in March 2022.
All six men, from Hull, Scunthorpe and Doncaster, deny murder.
They are:
- Nicholas James St Clair, 34, of Castle Grove, Hull
- Bobby Gibson, 18, of Woodcock Street, Hull
- Aaron Windas, 39, of Anlaby Road, Hull
- Celestino Furtado, 36, of Waterloo Street, Hull
- Jamie Smith, 33, of Skippindale Road, Scunthorpe
- Patrick Joseph Smith, 27, previously of Doncaster
Opening the trial, prosecutor Jason Pitter KC said Mr Staves was murdered the night before he was found and that his involvement in controlled drugs "may have been the backdrop and motivation for the attack on him" on 11 September.
"That cannot, however, be a justification for his killing," he said.
The self-employed car sprayer lived alone next door to his mother, who had a "suspicion that her son was involved in using controlled drugs", jurors heard.
Mr Pitter said the deceased suffered from poor mobility following a car accident and had relied on his mother daily for food and help with domestic chores.
The prosecutor said all six men were known to each other and had planned the attack with CCTV footage showing their movements arriving at Mr Staves' property.
A red Vauxhall Corsa was stolen two days before the killing and was used, along with a BMW, to transport the defendants from Hull, across the Humber Bridge to Wootton and back, the court was told.
Mr Pitter told jurors Mr Staves was killed sometime between 22:26 BST and 22:52 in a "carefully orchestrated attack", which involved a "covert operation" by the men who had recced the scene the previous day and night.
During the opening, the prosecutor said: "He had been subjected to a violent assault during which he was probably strangled to death.
"Strangled in such a way he would have been rendered unconscious.
"Strangled in such a way that it fractured structure within his neck.
"Strangled in such a way that it ruptured the blood vessels in his face and caused bruising to the muscles around his neck."
During the killing, the 44-year-old was heard shouting in an "aggressive and defensive manner".
His body was discovered the next morning by an associate, Ben Chapman, also known as Ben Tomlinson, who had links with the defendants, the jury heard.
Mr Pitter said there was evidence of hundreds of communications between all the defendants.
The trial, which is expected to run for up to eight weeks, continues.
