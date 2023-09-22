CCTV images released in Hull sexual assault inquiry
- Published
CCTV images of a man police want to speak to after a sexual assault in Hull have been released.
A woman was walking along Carr Lane at about 03:00 BST on Tuesday when she was attacked by a man who had approached and spoken to her briefly.
Officers want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he could help with their investigation.
Humberside Police's Insp Mark Skelton said: "If this person is you, or you know who this is, please call us".
The force said the attack happened close to the junction of South Street.
"Following the incident the woman fled and sought safety, with assistance from a member of the public on Paragon Street," a force spokesperson added.
