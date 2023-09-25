Scunthorpe hospital set to lose trauma unit under NHS plan
Scunthorpe General Hospital could lose some of its services, including its trauma unit, under new NHS proposals.
The Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has launched a public consultation on plans to move some units to Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.
It said services would become "unsafe and unsustainable" without change.
Overnight emergency surgery, long-stay patients, and overnight paediatric care could also be relocated under the plan.
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust currently provides the services at both hospitals but said bringing them together at one site would improve care "for those with the most urgent and complex needs".
Both hospitals would keep their accident and emergency departments.
Alex Seale, the ICB's North Lincolnshire director, said the hospitals found it hard to attract and retain doctors and nurses, which meant specialist staff had to work across several sites.
She added: "We also rely too heavily on temporary staff to fill the gaps, which is both costly and inefficient.
"Despite our best efforts, we have to acknowledge that in some cases patients are waiting too long for expert emergency diagnosis and treatment.
"And without change, some services will become unsafe and unsustainable in the future."
'Tackle shortages'
Kate Wood, the trust's chief medical officer, said the proposed changes would allow hospital chiefs to organise teams more effectively "so we can tackle the critical shortages in our workforce and improve training and development".
The 14-week consultation began on Monday and will run until 5 January 2024.
Ms Seale said bosses were "not approaching this process with a closed mind" and it was "entirely possible" public input could lead to a change in the proposals.
People can provide feedback through the consultation website or in person at drop-in sessions
The drop-in sessions will be held in The Courtyard in Goole on 12 October, Grimsby Town Hall on 16 October and The Pods in Scunthorpe on 20 October. All sessions will take place from 12:00 BST to 20:00.
