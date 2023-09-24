Blind walker hopes Cleveland Way trek will inspire others
A blind walker who wanted to "inspire others" by hiking along the Cleveland Way has completed his trek.
Andrew Elliker-Reeve, from Beeford in East Yorkshire, said he challenged himself to live "life to the full" after losing his sight in 2020.
He has spent two weeks walking the 110-mile (177km) route across North Yorkshire with the help of volunteers.
The 64-year-old, who was raising money for Guide Dogs UK, said it showed sight loss "doesn't stop you doing things".
The Cleveland Way starts in Helmsley and runs through the North York Moors before reaching Saltburn-by-the-Sea, where it becomes a coastal route past Whitby and Scarborough to its finish in Filey.
Mr Elliker-Reeve, who became the first blind man to walk the 79-mile (127km) Wolds Way in 2022, said in taking on the Cleveland Way, he was "just trying to prove to me and to everybody else that [losing your sight] doesn't stop you doing things".
"I went blind three-and-a-half years ago suddenly," he said.
"There's no sitting back, saying 'poor me'.
"There's a big world out there [and] you can still be part of it."
The walker, who has documented his exploits on his Travelling Blind blog, has raised more than £6,000 for the guide dog charity along the way.
He said it was a cause that had become dear to him since losing his sight.
"As time went on, I realised I didn't need a guide dog, but lots of people do, so we decided we'd devote our time to raising money for them," he said.
A spokesperson for the charity said the money raised would fund a working guide dog for more than five years.
