Hull: New accessible buses to improve transport
Young people with disabilities will benefit from 12 new accessible buses in Hull, the council has said.
The buses, which are wheelchair accessible, will be able to transport up to 16 passengers.
Hull City Council said their main use would be to provide transportation services for young people who require help in getting to and from school.
It said the new buses would ensure "young children with disabilities have access to safe and reliable transport".
Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for transportation, roads, and highways, said: "These new buses will allow young people with disabilities to travel in more comfort.
"The buses can be configured inside to take more wheelchair users and there is also air conditioning, which will provide a much nicer environment."
'Reach potential'
The 12 Mercedes wheelchair-accessible vehicles, supplied by Mellor, have been funded by Kingstown Works Limited (KWL), as part of its ongoing annual vehicle replacement program.
Linda Tock, portfolio holder for children's services, said more than 1,300 children were transported to and from school each day in Hull.
"As a local authority, we believe that investing in accessible transportation will remove barriers to education for young people with disabilities and enable them to reach their full potential.
"These new buses will help us achieve that goal and ensure that young children with disabilities have access to safe and reliable transport."
