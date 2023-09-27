Bridlington: Barrow boy statue model unveiled
A railway company has revealed the models for a sculpture it plans to install at Bridlington station.
Northern said the Barrow Boy statue will help it celebrate the seaside resort's railway heritage.
The boys would offer to transport passengers' luggage from the station to their guesthouse or hotel for a small fee.
The finished statue will be cast in bronze and will be unveiled in 2024, the rail firm said.
The train operator has been working with the Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership and Network Rail on the project.
Barrow boys were a common sight at Britain's seaside stations especially in the 1950s and 60s as holidaymakers arrived each Saturday.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: "This sculpture will bring some of Bridlington's forgotten railway history back to life and celebrate the heritage of the area.
"I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and for creating something that passengers passing through the station will be able to enjoy for generations to come."
