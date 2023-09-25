Ten arrested in Grimsby after disorder
- Published
Two men and eight boys have been arrested following disorder in Grimsby.
Police were called to the Laceby Road area on Saturday amid reports of hammers being carried and threats being made to members of the public.
Humberside Police said there were also reports of a vehicle being stolen, criminal damage and motorcycles being ridden "dangerously".
All 10 have been released on bail while investigations continue, a force spokesperson added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.