Hull City Council votes for powers to tackle bad driving
- Published
A council is to press ahead with plans to fine drivers for offences other than parking violations.
On Monday, Hull City Council's cabinet voted in favour of proposals that would allow the authority to enforce "moving traffic offences".
Driving offences are currently only enforceable by police.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for roads, said the powers would help tackle congestion and improve traffic flow.
The government announced last year it would give local authorities outside London the powers to enforce the breaches.
Hull City Council said it would now submit a formal application to the Department for Transport to request the powers.
If granted, the powers would allow the council to enforce offences such as blocking a box junction, making illegal turns, going the wrong way in a one-way street and driving where motor vehicles are prohibited.
'Shortening journey times'
The council previously said it initially planned to enforce the rules for breaches in the yellow boxes around Hull Paragon Interchange.
In the first six months of operation, offenders would be issued with a warning penalty charge notice (PCN).
Any further violations would result in a £70 PCN, the authority said.
Mr Ieronimo said: "The implementation of these powers will help in many ways, such as tackling congestion and helping traffic flow, improving road safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and shortening journey times for public transport."
According to the council, 60% of 331 respondents to a public consultation supported the measures.
