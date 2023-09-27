Cost of living: Hull council offers school uniform grants
Hundreds of families could be eligible for a £40 grant to help pay for their child's school uniform.
Hull City Council said the payment would ease pressure on parents and carers amid the cost of living crisis.
Families with a child eligible for free school meals and who started Year 7 in September this year will receive the grant.
Money will be issued by the October half-term break, the authority said.
According to council data, about 1,100 children could benefit locally.
Councillor Linda Tock, portfolio holder for children's services, said the grants would support "those households that struggle the most".
'Some relief'
She said: "We have been exploring how we can support Hull families with the cost of school uniforms during these financially difficult times.
"We hope this grant will offer some relief to families struggling with rising costs."
Ms Tock said she recognised that the money would only go so far and added she would lobby the government for more support.
In July, councillor Jessica Raspin (Labour) called for grants of £100 a year for children whose families receive benefits such as Universal Credit.
Councillors backed her motion, but with amendments from the ruling Liberal Democrat administration, which tasked officials with finding a scheme that would be considered affordable.
The Children's Society, a charity that works to support disadvantaged children, stated in its "Wrong Blazer" report that requirements to buy branded clothes and from specific suppliers were pushing up costs.
The charity estimated that parents were spending, on average, £287 a year on primary school uniforms and £422 for secondary ones.
The Department for Education (DfE) introduced guidance in 2021 aimed at curbing the costs of uniforms.
Schools should "keep the use of branded items to a minimum", while they should also ensure that second-hand items are available to parents, the guidance states.
A Hull City Council spokesperson said there was no need to contact them or schools, with grants "distributed to households directly".
