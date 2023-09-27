Joshua Hawksworth: Bridlington driver jailed for killing passenger in crash
A "reckless" disqualified driver who drove at 104mph before crashing into a tree and killing his passenger has been jailed for 12 years.
Joshua Hawksworth, 32, was under the influence of drugs when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree in East Yorkshire in July 2022, police said.
The crash left 23-year-old Connor Machon dead.
Hawksworth had admitted causing death by dangerous driving at a previous Hull Crown Court hearing.
Mr Machon, from Bridlington, was a front seat passenger in the black Range Rover Evoque at the time of the crash on 24 July 2022. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hawksworth, of Trinity Road, Bridlington had been driving at speeds above 100mph (161km/h) on the B1253 near Langtoft when the vehicle left the road, Humberside Police said.
The 32-year-old was also handed an 18-year driving ban when he was sentenced at the same court on Monday.
Sgt Rob Mazingham, from the force's serious collision unit, said Hawksworth was a disqualified driver who had been "driving 104mph in a 60mph limit... uninsured and under the influence of drugs, leading him to lose control and collide with a tree, recklessly killing his front seat passenger".
Hawksworth also suffered serious life-changing injuries but "that did not stop him discharging himself to evade police for fear of being arrested," Sgt Mazingham said.
"It was because of the hard work and tenacity of the officers involved, that we were able to swiftly detain [Hawksworth] where he subsequently cooperated, leading to him pleading guilty for all offences.
"Whilst the result at court does not take away pain and suffering inflicted on the victim's family, I do hope it will give them some comfort in knowing he is behind bars and off the roads so he cannot bring such tragedy onto another family."
