CCTV appeal in Hedon indecent exposure inquiry
- Published
Officers investigating reports of an indecent exposure have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.
The suspect is said to have been riding a red bike along Ivy Lane, in Hedon, when he exposed himself to a woman as she was walking her dog.
Humberside Police said the incident happened between 09:30 and 09:45 BST on 17 September.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.u
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.