Beverley: Evening closure planned for major route
- Published
Motorists are being warned evening closures will impact a major route in Beverley for improvement works.
Swinemoor Lane will close between the Swinemoor Lane roundabout and the Grovehill Road junction between 19:00 BST and midnight from 9 October.
East Riding Council said the work had been planned in the evenings to avoid most of the traffic and would take five nights to complete.
A diversion will be in place for the duration of the work.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, transport portfolio holder Paul West said: "This road is one of the busiest in Beverley and the work has been purposefully planned to take place in the evening to avoid most of the traffic.
"The work will involve the application of a penetrative protection system, which will protect and prolong the life of the road surface."
Access for residents, businesses and the emergency services will be maintained but the council stated delays should be expected due to the works.
The works will also impact bus stops along the road with details about alternative arrangements being provided at the stops by operators.
