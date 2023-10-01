Man charged over indecent exposure on dog walker in Hedon
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with an indecent exposure on a woman who was walking her dog.
Mark Stuart, 26, was arrested following a CCTV appeal after the woman was targeted on Ivy Lane, in Hedon on 17 September.
Police said Mr Stuart, of The Garth, Cottingham, had been released on bail after appearing before Hull magistrates charged with outraging public decency.
Humberside Police said he was due before magistrates again on Tuesday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.