Teresa Hanson jailed for life after stabbing husband to death
A woman who stabbed her husband to death with a kitchen knife while making tea has been jailed for life.
Teresa Hanson, 54, claimed she accidentally stabbed Paul Hanson while chopping onions at their home in West Cowick, East Yorkshire, last Christmas.
She denied murder but was convicted at Hull Crown Court on 21 September.
Sentencing her, Judge John Thackray said he accepted she was provoked after being verbally abused by her husband. She will serve a minimum of nine years.
He told the former hairdresser: "Not for one moment did you intend to kill your husband but you did intend, even though only briefly, really serious harm.
"Undoubtedly, you immediately regretted what you had done and did your best to save him by calling for an ambulance and attempting life-saving treatment...
"Your state of distress as you tried to save him could be heard on the 999 call and was palpable. As was the heart-wrenching scream by you..."
The trial heard the couple had a "long, happy marriage" but on the night of Mr Hanson's death, his wife had stabbed him out of anger following an argument while cooking tea.
Hanson claimed to police her husband "walked into a blade that she was holding" while she was preparing food after he told her he did not want tea and to put it in the bin, jurors heard.
Judge Thackray told Hanson he was "satisfied that you were subject to significant provocation from Paul Hanson, who not for the first time was verbally abusing you because you were attempting, in his interests, to curtail his drinking".
"He sought to continue the argument as you were cutting onions as he came into the kitchen shouting at you".
