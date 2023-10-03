Scunthorpe: Two teenagers arrested after crash
Two boys have been arrested following a crash in Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police said its officers saw the collision between a motorbike and a car at the junction of Ashby Road and Station Road at 18:30 BST on Monday.
The motorcyclist, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and drug-driving.
Another boy, aged 17, was arrested nearby on suspicion of the same offences, possession of drugs and GBH.
Both remained in custody as inquiries continued, police said.
