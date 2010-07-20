Kent

Kent Police name overturned car crash victim in Hoo

  • 20 July 2010
Roper's Lane accident
Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene of the accident in Roper's Lane

A man who died when his car overturned and left the road in an accident in Kent has been named by police.

Jon Draper, 27, from Allhallows, was travelling northbound in Roper's Lane, Hoo, at 0220 BST on Saturday when the accident happened.

Two other men in the vehicle, also in their 20s, were taken to the Medway Maritime Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Kent Police appealed for anyone who saw the accident to come forward.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites