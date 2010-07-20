Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene of the accident in Roper's Lane

A man who died when his car overturned and left the road in an accident in Kent has been named by police.

Jon Draper, 27, from Allhallows, was travelling northbound in Roper's Lane, Hoo, at 0220 BST on Saturday when the accident happened.

Two other men in the vehicle, also in their 20s, were taken to the Medway Maritime Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Kent Police appealed for anyone who saw the accident to come forward.