Bun Penny pub fire in Herne Bay being treated as arson
A fire that severely damaged a Kent pub is being treated as arson, police have said.
Crews were called to the Bun Penny in Central Parade, Herne Bay, at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.
About 28 firefighters took three hours to bring the fire under control. The building was empty at the time and nobody was injured.
Kent Police said an accelerant was used to start the fire and appealed for information.
