Image copyright presser Image caption Up to 40 competitors will train in Canterbury ahead of the Olympics

Up to 40 competitors from Puerto Rico are to train in Kent in the run-up to the London 2012 Games.

The Caribbean US territory is the 11th Olympic team to confirm it will base athletes in the county ahead of the Olympics in July and August.

Kent County Council said the team would train at Canterbury Christ Church University, Canterbury High School and Canterbury Boxing Club.

Australia and Portugal are among 10 other countries to use Kent facilities.

Councillor Mike Hill said: "We are delighted Puerto Rico has chosen to come to Kent and we look forward to welcoming all the international athletes who will be staying and training here.

"The work which has taken place over the years will help the county benefit from a boost in tourism, an increase in spending locally, as well a real excitement of being on the doorstep of London 2012."

'Exciting prospect'

It has already been announced that the Ukraine and Belarus judo squads and Australia's athletics team will be based in Tonbridge.

London 2012 - One extraordinary year Image copyright bbc The BBC's home of 2012: Latest Olympic news, sport, culture, torch relay, video and audio

The Portugal gymnastics and trampolining squad and Slovenia gymnastics team will stay in Medway and Maidstone respectively.

The British Olympic and Paralympic judo teams will use facilities at Dartford Judo Club, the Senegal and Congo Olympic teams will train in Medway, the Papua New Guinea Paralympic squad will stay in Sevenoaks and the Nepal Olympic and Paralympic teams will train in Canterbury.

Andrew Balsdon, of Canterbury Christ Church University, said: "The opportunity to support their sportsmen and women and develop cultural and sport related links is a very exciting prospect."