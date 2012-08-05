Man arrested over Tenterden car crash death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a crash in Kent.
Kent Police said a 61-year-old local man was killed when a Skoda Fabia and a Renault Laguna collided on Rolvenden Road, Tenterden, on Friday.
The driver of the Laguna, a 24 year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was treated for minor injuries and later released on bail. The road was closed for about five hours.
