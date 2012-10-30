Pedestrian killed crossing Deal road
An elderly pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a lorry while crossing a Kent road.
Police said the man, who was in his 70s, suffered fatal injuries when he was struck near the junction of Victoria Road and Marine Road in Deal.
The local man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Tuesday.
Officers from Kent Police appealed for witnesses, including the driver of a van that was in the area at the time, to contact them.
