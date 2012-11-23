Kent County Council reverses ban on cars with signs dumping rubbish
An attempt to reduce commercial waste in public rubbish tips by banning people with business signs on their vehicles is to be reversed.
Kent County Council had previously banned taxis and driving instruction vehicles unless the owner had a permission voucher.
But the policy was criticised by many as "unnecessary administration".
However, the rule will still apply to trucks and vans with signs written on the side.
One driving instructor, Jan Sterry, from South Darenth, said she was pleased the council had reversed its rule.
"It seemed unnecessary. More paperwork, more administration for something that I would've thought a bit of commonsense would have been easier to keep control over," she said.
A council spokeswoman said it changed the policy after listening to the public.
She said: "We have therefore decided to modify the rules and cars with sign writing will now be allowed to use the sites without having to apply for vouchers."