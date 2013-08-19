Kent

Four arrested over fatal crash near Dover

  • 19 August 2013

Four people have been arrested after a 23-year-old woman died following a crash in the early hours of Saturday.

A blue Vauxhall Corsa left the Sandwich Road at Waldershare, near Dover, at about 01:55 BST and was found upside down in a field beside the road.

Of the four people in the car, a 23-year-old woman died and a 21-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries, Kent Police said.

Three men and one woman, all from the Dover area, have been arrested.

The have all been released on bail.

