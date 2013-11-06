Image caption The cause of the blaze is being investigated by Kent Fire and Rescue Service

Up 60 firefighters spent about three hours tackling a blaze at a shop in the centre of a Kent town.

The fire is believed to have started in the roof of the store in High Street, Tenterden, on Tuesday evening.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said crews searched the property for people but no-one was injured.

An investigation has been started into the cause of the fire at the three-storey building.